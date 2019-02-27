HPBOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2019 Admit Card: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming board examinations to be held in the state. According to reports in a leading website, the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2019 has been published on the official website of the Board - i.e. on http://hpbose.org/.

Here are the steps to download the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2019 Admit Card:

1. At first, candidates need to log into the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE)

2. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HPBOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2019 Admit Card download”

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter the registration number and submit the details online

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the same and take a print out of the same for future use

Candidates can also access the date sheet of the HPBOSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2019 from the official website of the Board. According to the datesheet, the Class 12th Board examination will start with English on march 6, 2019 and end with the Sociology subject on March 27, 2019, while the Class 10th examination will start with Science on March 7, 2019 and will end with Home science on March 20, 2019.

Direct link to download the date sheet of the Board exam: HPBOSE Exam Datesheet 2019

