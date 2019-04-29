HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE 10th result 2019 has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education today on its official website. In the matriculation exam, Atharv Thakur has topped the exam with 98.71 percent while Paras, Dhruv Sharma and Ridhi Sharma have secured the second rank 98.75%. The overall pass percentage of the exam is 60.79%.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 on its official website today on April 29. Students who appeared for the matriculation exam can check their Class 10th results on http://hpbose.org/. Out of 111980 students who appeared for the exam, 67319 students passed and recorded an overall pass percentage of 60.79 percent. This is lower than last year’s pass percentage, i.e 63.39 percent.

Atharv Thakur from Geetanjali Public School, Ghalol (Dhaneta) topped the HPBOSE 10th Results exam with 98.71 percent. The second position is secured by Paras from Sarswati Vidya Mandir High School in Marhi, Dhruv Sharma from S. Vidya Mandir High School in Namhol and Ridhi Sharma from Angli Sanskrit Model Sr Sec School in Mandi with 98.75 percent. Meanwhile, Komal Zinta from Glory International School in Rohroo has come third with 98.43%.

After the results were declared, the official website crashed due to heavy traffic. However, students are advised to remain calm and check for results on third-party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Students also have the option to access their results on SMS. Held from March 7 to March 20, 2019, The HP board exam was conducted across 1800+ centres across the state. The board had earlier announced that the results will be declared at 12:30 pm on April 29, 2019.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of checking HP Board 10th results:

– Log on the official website of HP Board- http://hpbose.org/

– Search for the tab ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2019’

-Once redirected to a new page, enter your registration number and roll number

– Check the details

– Download and print the result for future references

In the matriculation examination, girls have once again outshined boys. 53,308 girls appeared for the exams and recorded an overall pass percentage of 64.33%. Meanwhile, 58, 164 boys appeared for the exams and recorded a pass percentage of 57.48%.

