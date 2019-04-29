HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh has released the Class 10 or Matriculation examination results i.e. the HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 on its official website - hpbose.org. Students can now check the results by following the steps given below.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: The HP Board results for Class 10 or Matriculation examination has been declared by the Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBOSE) Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh through its official website – hpbose.org. The Board has published the results and is now available for download. The Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the 10th or Matric examination for students who were enrolled in the 2018-19 session on March 7 till March 20 at 1800different centers across the state.

All the students who have appeared in the HP Board 10th examination 2019 are advised to check the official website of the HP Board and download their respective score card or e-marksheet by following the instructions given here.

How to check the HPBOSE 10th Result 2019?

Students need to log into the official website of Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBSE) – hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HP Board 10th Results 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details of the admit card such as the roll number of the candidate in the examination

Now, submit the details and wait for the result page to download

The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Take a print out of the HP Board 10th result 2019 for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the HP Board 10th Result 2019 form the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board: http://hpbose.org/

According to reports in a leading website, the results will be available form 12:00PM onwards on the official website of HP Board. Last year, the HPBOSE had announced the Board 10th exam result May 3 and the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 66.15%. For more information regarding the examination and compartmental examination or other necessary details for those who couldn’t clear the examination, keep an eye on the official website of the HP Board.

