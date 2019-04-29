HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board examination results are now available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) Dharamshala - hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared can check their results now. Check what has to be done if a candidate fails to clear the HPBOSE 10th examination 2019.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board examination results have been declared and is now available for download on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) Dharamshala – hpbose.org. All the candidates who have appeared and were eagerly waiting for their Class 10 exam results can check their results by following the instructions given here. If a candidate fails to clear the HPBOSE 10th examination 2019 then he/she needs to re-appear or appear in the compartmental examination if the Board allows.

This year over 1 lakh students had appeared in the HPBOSE examination for which the Board has announced HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 through its official website today. It has been learned that Atharv Thakur has topped the HPBOSE Exam 2019 this year with 98.71% while the overall pass percentage is 60.79.

What to do if you have not cleared HPBOSE 10th Exam 2019?

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Board – hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the tab ‘results’ and wait for the page to load

Now, click on the link for class 10 results

Candidates will be taken to the Log-in page

Here enter the roll number

The HPBOSE 10th Exam 2019 result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the HP Board Class 10 results 2019: http://hpbose.org/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App