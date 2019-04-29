HPBOSE 10th results 2019: Earlier this morning it was stated that HPBOSE will be declaring the class 10 result today at about 12 pm, however, such reports have been rubbished as rumours now. The board will be declaring the result soon on hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will not be declaring the Class 10th result today i.e. April 29, 2019, as has been confirmed by a board official. Earlier this morning it was stated that HPBOSE will be declaring the result today at about 12 pm, however, such reports have been rubbished as rumours now. Over one lakh students had appeared in the examination this year. Candidates will have to wait for a few more days to get their result till the board comes up with an official date of the result. They can check their result on the official website i.e. hpbose.org

The HP Matric exam began on March 7 and continued till March 20, 2019. Last year a total of 1,09,678 students had appeared in the exam out of which 68,946 had passed the exam and 15,214 got compartment. Last year, class 10th result was announced on May 3, 2019, and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 per cent, it’s likely that the pass percentage will go up this year.

Here’s how to check result @hpbose.org once it’s declared

Go to the official website i.e. hpbose.org Click the class 12 results link Log-in by entering your roll number The result will appear on your screen Download your result and take a print out for future reference

For those who don’t have internet access can also get their result through SMS. by messaging HP10 <space> roll number on 56263.

The HPBOSE class 12th result was declared on April 23. More than 95,492 appeared for class 12 exams of which, 62.01 per cent passed. A total of 16,121 students will have to sit for re-exam. This year more than 49136 male candidates appeared for the exam out of which 28,375 passed the exam. Girls, like every year, this year too passed outperformed boys with 45,784 female candidates registered out of which 30,574 passed the exam.

About HPBOSE:

The HPBOSE came into being in 1969 under Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968. Earlier, the headquarters of the board were in Shimla but were later shifted to Dharamshala. The HPBOSE conducts the examination for the classes of 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, JBT and TTC. In Himachal Pradesh, around 8000 students have affiliation with the HPBOSE. The HPBOSE also published textbooks for the students from Class 1 to 12th.

