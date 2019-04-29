HPBOSE 10th result 2019: The result has been released at about 12:30 pm on hpbose.org. Besides the official website, candidates can also check examresults.net, indiaresults.com The HP Matric exam began on March 7 and continued till March 20, 2019.

HPBOSE HP 10th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10th result today i.e. April 29, 2019. Over one lakh students had appeared in the examination this year. Candidates can check the same on the official website i.e. hpbose.org .

The HP Matric exam began on March 7 and continued till March 20, 2019. Last year a total of 1,09,678 students had appeared in the exam out of which 68,946 had passed the exam and 15,214 got compartment. Last year, class 10th result was announced on May 3, 2019, and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 per cent, it’s likely that the pass percentage will go up this year.

HPBOSE 10th result 2019: Where can you check

Here’s are the links to check your result

Besides the official website, candidates can also refer to these websites:

HPBOSE HP 10th result 2019: Here’s how to check result @hpbose.org

Go to the official website i.e. hpbose.org Click the class 12 results link Log-in by entering your roll number The result will appear on your screen Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

