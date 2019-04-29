HPBOSE 10th results today @hpbose.org: The class 10th result will be released today at 11 am on the official website hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be declaring the result of class 10 examination on today i.e. Monday, April 29, 2019, at about 11 am. The same has been confirmed by the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju. Over one lakh students had appeared in the examination this year. They can check their result on the official website i.e. hpbose.org

The HP Matric exam began on March 7 and continued till March 20, 2019. Last year a total of 1,09,678 students had appeared in the exam out of which 68,946 had passed the exam and 15,214 got compartment. The overall pass percentage was 63.39 per cent last year.

Click the class 10 results link Log-in by entering your roll number The result will appear on your screen Download your result and take a print out for future reference

HPBOSE 10th results today at 11 am: How to check via SMS

For those who don’t have internet access can also get their result through SMS. by messaging HP10 <space> roll number on 56263.

The HPBOSE class 12th result was declared on April 23. More than 95,492 appeared for class 12 exams of which, 62.01 per cent passed. A total of 16,121 students will have to sit for re-exam. This year more than 49136 male candidates appeared for the exam out of which 28,375 passed the exam. Girls, like every year, this year too passed outperformed boys with 45,784 female candidates registered out of which 30,574 passed the exam.

About HPBOSE:

The HPBOSE came into being in 1969 under Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968. Earlier, the headquarters of the board were in Shimla but were later shifted to Dharamshala. The HPBOSE conducts the examination for the classes of 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, JBT and TTC. In Himachal Pradesh, around 8000 students have affiliation with the HPBOSE. The HPBOSE also published textbooks for the students from Class 1 to 12th.

