HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board class 12 result released @ hpbose.org: Students can check their result on hpbose.org, examresults.net, indiaresults.com For those who don’t have internet access can check their result through mobile phones as well. They will be required to message HP12 roll number and then send it on 56263 to get their result.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12th result today i.e. April 22, 2019, Monday. The result has been published on its official website i.e. http://hpbose.org/In order to avoid the last minute hassle, students were advised to keep their admit cards ready beforehand.

Besides the official website, the students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check the result. Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBose 12th examination this year which was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. While physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019.

HPBOSE Result 2019: WHERE TO CHECK

To check result, candidates are advised not to rely on random sources, and hence go through the following links to check their result:

hpbose.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

HPBOSE Result 2019: HOW TO CHECK

Students are required to follow the given steps to check their result:

Go to the official site of HP Bose i.e., hpbose.org. Besides the official one, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com Click the result link given on the home page Enter name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card Once you have entered your details, a page displaying result will appear Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

