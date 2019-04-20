HP Board 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has said that the results of Class 12 will not be released today, April 21. The results will be announced on the official website of the HPBOSE @ hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will not release Class 12th results today, April 21. The HPBOSE has dismissed the reports saying the results will not be announced today. The board has not mentioned the result announcement date but it is expected to declare the same in a few days. The results will be announced on the official website of the HPBOSE @ hpbose.org.

The Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 2. At least 4.5 lakh students took part in the examination. The HPBOSE conducted practical, physical education and yoga papers in the schools.

After the declaration of results, the students can check the same on the official website @ hpbose.org and third party websites at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The students can get the results on their cell phones after messaging credentials on 56263.

Procedure to check the HPBOSE 12th result 2019:

• Visit the official website @ hpbose.org.

• The results link will appear

• Enter your credentials and hit search result option

• The students can get the results

• Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence

About the 10th class results, the HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju said that the Class 10th results will be announced a week after the announcement of Class 12 results.

In 2018, a total of 72.89 per cent of students qualified the Class 12 students examination. According to reports, 46,531, 18,337 and 3,563 students cleared the exam in first, second and third divisions respectively.

About HPBOSE:

The HPBOSE came into being in 1969 under Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968. Earlier, the headquarters of the board were in Shimla but were later shifted to Dharamshala. The HPBOSE conducts the examination for the classes of 8th, 10th, 11th, 12th, JBT and TTC. In Himachal Pradesh, around 8000 students have affiliation with the HPBOSE. The HPBOSE also published textbooks for the students from Class 1 to 12th.

