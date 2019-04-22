HPBOSE 12th result 2019: The result for the class 12th of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has been announced. The students who are not happy with their results can go for a re-evaluation.

HPBOSE 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board has announced the result for class 12 on Monday, April 22, 2019. The students who are not happy with their results can go for a re-evaluation. The revaluation can be done within 15 days from the date of announcement of the result, April 22, 2019. All the students can apply for re-evaluation till May 6 by visiting the official website, hpbose.org. The application fee to apply for the re-evaluation is Rs 500 and an additional amount of Rs 400 will be charged for the process of re-evaluation.

In the current year, around 62.01 per cent of students qualified in the class 12 examinations. In the year 2018, the passing percentage was 70.18 per cent and it dropped by a noticeable figure of 7 per cent. The pass percentage in 2017 was 72.89 per cent and in 2016, it was 78.93 per cent. The results are available on the official website, hpbose.org.

A total number of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, out of which, 28,375 candidates passed. A total number of 45,784 girls registered for the exam out of which 30,574 clearly passed the exam.

Around 95,492 students appeared in the class 12 exams held from February 20 to March 2, 2019. A total number of 58,949 candidates clearly passed the exams and 19,728 have failed in the exam. A total number of 19,728 candidates will be reappearing for the compartment exams. The dates of the compartment exams will be announced soon.

Anil Kumar topped in Science stream by securing 98.6 per cent marks, on the other hand, Preity Birsanta secured the second position by scoring 98.8 per cent marks and in Arts, Asmita Sharma scored 96.4 per cent marks.

About HPBOSE:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was founded in the year 1969. The headquarters of HPBOSE is situated in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Board has duties like prescribing syllabus, textbooks, courses of instructions for the schools of Himachal Pradesh. The board also organises the HP BoSE examinations. At present, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board.

