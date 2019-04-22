HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: The result will be out at about 11 am on hpbose.org. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the class 12th result today i.e. April 22, 2019, Monday at about 11 am. The result will be published on its official website i.e. http://hpbose.org/In order to avoid the last minute hassle, students are advised to keep their admit cards and hall tickets ready beforehand.

Besides the official website, the students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check the result. Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBose 12th examination this year which was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. While physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019.

Once the result is out, students are required to follow the given steps to check their result:

Go to the official site of HP Bose i.e., hpbose.org. Besides the official one, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com Click the result link given on the home page Enter name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card Once you have entered your details, a page displaying result will appear Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

For those who don’t have internet access can check their result through mobile phones as well. They will be required to message HP12 <space> roll number and then send it on 56263 to get their result.

