HPBOSE Board Exam 2019: As per the latest official release of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, the datasheet of Class 10 and Class 12 has been released on the official website i.e. hpbose.org. The Board Exams of class 10th and 12th will begin from 6th March 2019. It will conclude on 29th March 2019. As per the official datasheet, the HPBOSE 10th Exam is scheduled to begin on 7th March 2019. The last date is 20th March 2019. The HPBOSE Class 10 Exam for regular, compartmental and additional subjects will take place in the morning slot i.e. 8:45 to 12 PM.

Similarly, the Class 10 Board Exam for SOS (State Open School) will take place on the same dates in the afternoon timings i.e. 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

Following is the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam datesheet:

HPBOSE 12th Exam Datesheet

The HPBOSE 12th Class Exam will start on 6th March 2019 with English paper. The last exam is Financial Literacy which will take place on 29th March 2019.

Timings: Morning i.e. 8:45 AM to 12 PM.

Afternoon timings i.e. 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

Besides this, the exam dates for the theory papers has also been released. Not just that, HPBOSE has also released the detailed exam schedule for the practical exams.

The detailed HPBOSE Class 12 Exam Datesheet can be found below:

Prohibited Items:

This year, Himahcal Pradesh Board has banned usage of mobile phone for teachers and officers deputed for exam duty.

The examination centres will also be equipped with high-tech CCTV cameras to enhance the security. Board has equipped the special centres for women at sub-divisional level.

Board has made three kinds of flying squads for 1979 centres. Out of which 1556 centres are prepared with it.

