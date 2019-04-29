HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board has declared the 10th or Matriculation examination results of the 2018-19 session today, April 29, 2019 on its official website. According to reports, the Board has registered over 76 pass percentage this year. Check direct links to download the result here.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: The results of Class 10 or Matriculation examination held for the students enrolled in 2018-19 session by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or (HPBSE) Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh has been released on the official website – http://hpbose.org/ today, April 29, 2019. All the students can check their respective Board examination results by visiting the official websites.

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board had conducted the Matriculation examination from March 7th till March 20th where more than one lakh students had appeared in the examination who had been waiting for their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019. All the candidates are advised to check the steps to download the results from the official website of the HP Board i.e. hpbose.org by following the instructions given below.

According to reports last year, the HPBOSE 10th exam result was announced through the official website on May 3 and 66.15% of the total students were declared to have passed the Board Matric exam. For more information on the Himachal Pradesh Board compartmental examination or other necessary details for those who have failed the HP Board 10th exam this year, keep checking the official website of the HP Board mentioned here.

Here’s the direct link to go to the HPBOSE website: http://hpbose.org/

How to check the results via SMS through your mobile phone?

HPBOSE class 10th result 2019 can also be accessed through mobile phones of any brand or operating system. Students need to type an SMS on their mobile phone through their messaging application in the following format – HP10 <space> roll number on 56263.

Direct websites to download HP Board 10th Result 2019:

Official website link of HP Board to download HP Board 10th results: hpbose.org

Download HP Board matric Results from India Results website: indiaresults.com

Direct link to download the HP Board Matriculation exam Results 2019 from Exam Results website: examresults.net

