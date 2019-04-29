HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 has been released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org. The class 10th HP topper is Atharv Thakur with 98.71%, followed by Paras, Dhruv Sharma, Ridhi Sharma at 98.75%.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: The result for class 10th has been declared by the board on the official website – hpbose.org. The result for class 10th board examination can be seen via the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE website- hpbose.org and the students can even check the website examresults.net to check the 10th class board result. The Himachal Pradesh Matric examination began on March 72019 and continued till March 20, 2019. The scorecard for the examination is available in PDF format on the official website of the HPBOSE. The 12th class Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education HPBOSE result was declared on April 23, 2019.

The students can check the official result for class 10th via the three websites as mentioned below. The student can click on the links as mentioned and they will be redirected to the website home page. The three websites are-

Over a lakh students sat for class 10th board examinations this year, However, it is being said that the result is lower than the last year.

Steps to Check Himachal Pradesh class 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Check the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading as results on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking on the tab, in the dropdown menu click on the link reading as class 10 results

Step 4: After that Log-in using roll number and other required credentials

Step 5: The HPBOSE result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for future references.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 result via the SMS Provider:

Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 – HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS

SMS – HP10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

