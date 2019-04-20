HPBOSE Class 12 result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2019 in the last week of April. Students who appeared for the examination are requested to keep checking the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board i.e. hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 12 result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) secretary, Harish Gajju on Friday confirmed that the date for HPBOSE Class 12 result 2019 has not been decided yet. In the official statement, he was quoted saying that Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the result in the month and the result date will be announced shortly. According to reports, the HPBOSE Class 12 result 2019 will be declared on Aprill 22, Monday. Students who appeared for HPBOSE +2 exams are requested to keep an eye on the official website of HP Board which is hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board exams for Class 12 were conducted by the state board From February 20 to March 2. While the yoga, physical education and accountancy practical examinations were held from February 20 to March 2, 2019, in all the schools. Students who appeared for the HPBOSE examination can check their respective results on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board i.e. hpbose.org or on the partner result websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Candidates who find it difficult to check their results on the mentioned above websites can check their HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2019 via cell phone by sending HP12 <space> roll number on 56263.

Steps to download HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the link that reads HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2019

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number and click on the search result option

Step 5. Your HPBOSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the result and take out the print out of the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2019 for future reference.

Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2018 were announced in May. Over 1 lakh students appeared for the examination while 1,01,945 students appeared for HP Board +2 examination in 2017. As per reports, students this year too has appeared in similar numbers. Talking about the previous year’s pass percentage, students garnered 72.89 per cent while 78.62 per cent in 2017. The pass percentage this year is expected to reach around 76 per cent. In 2018, 46,531 students cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2018 in the first division, over 18,337 cleared in the second division while 3,563 candidates cleared the exam in the third division.

