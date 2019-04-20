HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has not yet released the HP Board Class 12 Results 2019 on its official website @ hpbose.org. Except this, the HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019 can also be checked @ examresults.net and @ indiaresults.com.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has not yet released the HP Board Class 12 Results 2019 on its official website @ hpbose.org. There were reports that the results of Class 12 HPBOSE 2019 results will be released today, April 20, however, there is not any official notification regarding that. The result was earlier expected to be released on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Over 1 lakh students have been waiting for the Class 12 exam results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official site of the HP Board i.e. @ hpbose.org.. The HPBOSE Class 12th Examination took place from March 6 to March 29 this year.

HPBOSE class 12 Results 2019: How to Check

Step1: At first, you need to visit the official site of HPBOSE @ hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Class 12th Results

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search Option’

Step 5: The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

HPBOSE class 12 Results 2019: Where to check

Except @ hpbose.org, the HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019 can also be checked @ examresults.net and @ indiaresults.com.

The students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 HP12 roll number.

The students who have been waiting for their results are required to keep their Admit Cards handy as they will require it at the time of checking their results.

The HP Board has not yet officially made any announcement regarding the result but it is expected to be released soon.

Last year, the HPBOSE class 12th Results were declared on April 24. The total pass percentage in the board was 86%.

