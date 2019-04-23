HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2019: This year, around 62.1 per cent of students qualified the class 12th exams. Last year, the percentage was higher around 70. 18 per cent In the current year, the pass percentage just dropped to 8 per cent. The result of class 12th is available on the official website.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2019: Check re-evaluation, re-checking dates here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday released the results for class 12th. The students can check their marks online through the official website @hpbose.org. The students who are not satisfied with their results, and want to re-evaluate the same can do so within 15 days from the date of declaration of results date held on April 22. The students can apply for re-evaluation till May 6 through the official website. The candidates have to pay Rs 500 for re-checking, and Rs 400 for re-evaluation. This year, around 62.1 per cent of students qualified the class 12th exams. Last year, the percentage was higher around 70. 18 per cent In the current year, the pass percentage just dropped to 8 per cent. The result of class 12th is available on the official website.

How to check marks:

1. Visit the official website @hpbose.org

2. Click on the result link

3. Fill-up the required information

4. Result will appear

5. Check the marks

6. Take out the print out for future reference

In the science stream, Anil Kumar scored the highest marks by securing 98.6 per cent. Preity Birsanta secured the second position by securing 98.8 per cent Arts stream. Asmita Sharma scored 96.4 per cent marks. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBose 12th examination this year which was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. While physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App