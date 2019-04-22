HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be declared today at hpbose.org: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE is all set to declare the HPBOSE class 12th result 2019 today at 11 am on its official website hpbose.org. Around 1 lakh students appeared for class 12th 2019 examination. The students can check their result on the mentioned official websites. There is also alternative websites through which the candidates can check their results.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be declared today at hpbose.org: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE will announce the HPBOSE class 12th result 2019 today at 11 am on its official website hpbose.org. The students who had appeared for the examination can check their result on the mentioned official website. Besides this, the candidates can also check the same through the third party websites that is examresults.net and indiaresults.com. It is necessary for the candidates to keep admit cards or hall tickets handy to avoid delay in accessing their HPBOSE result.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2019

Step 1. Go to the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the available result link

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number in the space provided. After this click on ‘search result’ option

Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the result. Take out a print out for future use

Around 1 lakh students appeared for class 12th 2019 HP Board The HP Board is expected to make an announcement on the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th results soon.

There is also an alternative method to check the results that is through cell phones after messaging the following details on 56263. Details are HP12 <space> roll number.

In the previous year, 72.89 per cent students qualified for the examination. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal turned out to be teh toppers of the class 12 exam.

A total of 46,531 students passed the examination in the first division. While 18,337 qualified the examination in the second division. This was followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.

