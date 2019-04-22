HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019 to be declared today: The class 12th results 2019 will be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE today, April 22, at 11 am on its official website hpbose.org. Students can check their results on the mentioned official website. Not just that, the students can also know their results through alternative ways that is- examresults.net and indiaresults.com. It is better to keep your admit cards handy in order to avoid delay while accessing your result.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019 to be declared today: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or HPBOSE is all set to declare the class 12th result 2019 on Monday April 22, at 11 am on its official website hpbose.org. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official websites to check their results on the mentioned official website. There are alternative ways also through which the candidates can know their results.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Alternative websites

Websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com will also declare the results. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy in order to delay in checking their results.

HPBOSE class 12th Result 2019: Check result via SMS

Know your result through cell phones after sending a message on 56263. Send you details such as HP12 <space> roll number to the mentioned number.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the result link available

3. Enter the details such as name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card.

4. Click on ‘search result’ tab.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

About 1 lakh candidates have appeared the examination, which was held between March 6 and March 29.

HP Board 12th Result 2019: About the exams

According to the official datesheet mentioned on the official website, the class 12th examinations started from March 6 and concluded on March 29, 2019 for all the streams.

HP Board 12th Result 2019: Practical exams

Exam papers such as physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in the respective schools.

About HPBOSE

The board came into existence in 1969. Its headquarters is situated in Dharamshala. Earlier, the headquarters was situated in Shimla. On the official website, it has prescribed the syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. Presently, more than 8,000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More