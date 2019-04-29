HPBOSE HP 10th result 2019, himachal pradesh 10th result live updates: The class 10 examinations result has been declared through the official website — hpbose.org by the Himachal Pradesh Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) today, April 29 around 12 pm. The interested students can check the result through the official website. The candidates can also check their results through examresults.net

The HP class 10th examinations started on March 7, 2019 and ended on March 20, 2019. The final examinations marksheet will be released online on the official website of the board. It will be made available in a PDF format. The HPBOSE already announced the HP 12th result 2019 on April 23, 2019.

There are various reports claiming that the results will not be declared today. In the previous year, the HPBOSE 10th result was announced on May 3. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 66.15 per cent. The HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju also said that they were unsure about declaring the results today, due to some issues regarding uploading the results on the official websites.

LATEST UPDATES:

HP Board class 10th Result 2019: Merit list available here

The candidates who appeared can check the HP 10th Result 2019 at the official website- hpbose.org. In case, the candidates face problems on the official website, they can visit the third party websites. The overall pass percentage has been dipped this year. In 2019, a total of 58,164 boys appeared for the examination and 53,308 girls appeared for the examination. Check the merit list below.

HP Board class 10th Result 2019: Number of the students passed

HPBOSE has declared the HP class 10th result 2019. In the year 2019, 1,11,980 students appeared for the examination. Out of which 67,319 candidates have been passed. The pass percentage has been dipped, this year. Comparing to the past year, the pass percentage was 63.39 per cent

HP Board class 10th Result 2019: Meet the toppers

The Board declared the HP 10th Result 2019. In this year, the overall pass percentage is lower than the previous year 2018. This year, the pass percentage is 60.79 percent. Atharv Thakur had topped the examination with 98.71 per cent. This is followed by Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma who had secured second position with 98.75 percent.

HP class 10th Result 2019: Website is not working

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10th result has been declared on the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic, the website is not working presently. The students are advised to not to panic in case of inconvenience. Although there are other official websites through which the result can be ascertained.

HP 10th Result 2019: Result declared

HP 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link which mentions ‘results’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the class 10 results link

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

HP 10th Result 2019: Other websites

The candidates are anxiously waiting for the result. In case, the official website doesn’t work, they can check it through other websites such as indiaresults.net, examresults.com

HP 10th Result 2019: Check via SMS

SMS – HP10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

HPBOSE class 10 result 2019: Exam dates

The exams were held from March 7 to 20, 2019. Earlier, the class 12 results were declared on April 22, 2019. The class 10th results will be announced today. It was earlier expected by May 2019. HPBOSE 10th result 2019: Documents needed to check the result Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result are advised to keep admit card or hall ticket handy. On the admit card the roll numbers are mentioned. In order to check the result, students will be asked to use their roll number. Only after submitting the relevant details will one be able to check their scores. HPBOSE HP Board class 10 result 2019: Pass percentage

In the previous year, as many as 62.83% students cleared the exam. It observed a dip in the pass percentage as compared to the last year. In 2017, the pass percentage of 67.57% and in 2018 it was 66.31%. In this year it will be interesting to know the results of class 10th.

HPBOSE matric class 10 result 2019: Merit list

Merit list is the important segment to decide the performance of the candidates. Every year the merit list is released. This year, over one lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 exams. Once the result is released, a list of top 10 students will be made it to the merit which will be released by the Board.

HPBOSE matric class 10 result 2019: Previous years’ toppers

In the previous year, Sonam and Rahul turned out to be toppers and shared a rank with 98.42 per cent score. In the last year, Isha Chouhan bagged the first rank. She was a student of the Minerva Academy in Ghumarwin in the Bilaspur District. HPBOSE 10th results: High traffic measures to avail scorecard After the declaration of the results, students can download their respective scorecards from the official website. Students may face difficulty opening the websites due to high traffic and it may cause inconvenience while checking their result. In that case, they are are required to maintain patience. Refresh the page after 5-10 minutes continuously to check again. About HPBOSE The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was established in 1969. At present, over 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. Board has set up 1650 examination centres, throughout the state. Himachal Board also publishes textbooks for classes 1 to 12. HPBOSE matric class 10 result 2019: Girls outperform boys in 2018 In the previous year, the top 10 positions at HPBOSE Class 10 examinations were shared by 33 students with 97.71 per cent. GIrls had outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 66.15 percent. HPBOSE 10th results 2018: Top rank holders The second position obtained by Sonam and Rahul Kumar with 98.42 per cent. As far as the third rank is concerned, Shreya Sajeta, Niharika Sharma, Ridhima and Vanshita share the position with 98.28 per cent.

