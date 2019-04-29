The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has declared the result for class 10 examination. The students were eagerly waiting for the results and now, the site has crashed because of heavy traffic. The HP Board results for Class 10 or Matriculation examination has been announced by the Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBOSE) Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on its official website hpobose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has declared the result for class 10 examination. Scheduled to be declared today on 29th April, the results of class 10 examinations were awaited on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE). The students were eagerly waiting for the results and now, the site has crashed because of heavy traffic. The HP Board results for Class 10 or Matriculation examination has been announced by the Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBOSE) Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on its official website hpobose.org.

The concerned board has released the results and it is now available on the official website to download. The students who were were enrolled in the 2018-19 session sat for the 10th or Matric examination organised by the Himachal Pradesh Board from March 7 to March 20. The examination was held at 1800 centres across the state.’

The students who sat for the examination of HP Board 10th examination 2019 have been checking their scores on the website to download their result and check the mark-sheet. The people who have not checked their results until now can follow these easy and simple steps to find out their results. Take a look!

1. Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh of School Education or (HPBSE) – hpobose.org

2. Find and click the link that reads, “HP Board 10th Results 2019 download” on the homepage of the website.

3. You will now see a new window

4. Provide the credentials required to log in for example roll number of the candidate in the examination.

5. After submitting the credentials, the students are advised to wait for the result page to download.

6. The HPBOSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the computer screen.

7. The students are advised to take a print out of the HP Board 10th result 2019 for reference if necessary

The students who want to check the results via mobile phone or SMS can follow these simple and easy steps!

HPBOSE 10th results 2019 via SMS:

The students who want to check the scores via SMS can directly send an SMS to 56263. The SMS pattern that the students should follow is as follows:

SMS – HP<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Example: HP10 128769 – Send it to 56263

