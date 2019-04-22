HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board class 12 result 2019 out @ hpbose.org: The result is out and students can check their result on hpbose.org, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The result was supposed to be declared at 11 am but got delayed because of hig traffic.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019, HP Board class 12 result 2019 out @ hpbose.org: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of class 12 exams and students can check the result on its official website i.e. http://hpbose.org/. Besides the official website, the students can also check examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check the result. The result was supposed to be announced at 11 am but got delayed because of server issue. However, when the students tried checking their result at the given time, either they were redirected to the homepage or the website was non-responsive due to high traffic.

Over 95,492 students appeared for the class 12 exams out of which 62.01 per cent passed, while there were 16,121 students who have got compartment and hence will have to give a re-exam. This year a total of 49136 boys appeared for the exam and 28,375 passed the exam. While girls this year too have outsmarted boys with 45,784 girls passing the exam followed by 30,574 boys who passed the exam.

Over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBose 12th examination this year which was conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2019. While physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019.

For those who haven’t checked their results yet, can go through the following steps to check theirs:

Go to the official site of HP Bose i.e., hpbose.org. Besides the official one, students can also visit examresults.net and indiaresults.com Click the result link given on the home page Enter name, roll number as mentioned on the admit card Once you have entered your details, a page displaying result will appear Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More