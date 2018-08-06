HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Mumbai has invited applications for 99 posts through its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts before August 31, 2018, at hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Mumbai has released a notification for the recruitment of officers on its official website. HPCL Recruitment 2018 application process for filling up 99 vacancies for various posts has already started and interested candidates are advised to apply for the relevant posts on or before August 31, 2018.

To apply for the posts, candidates may log in to the website, hindustanpetroleum.com and follow the instructions given below.

ALSO READ: North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: Apply for 954 Gateman Posts @ ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates can apply for the various posts by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of HPCL, hindustanpetroleum.com Search for the ‘Careers’ link on the home page Under that click on the relevant post link Now, click on the related link to apply online. Fill up the complete Application form with the necessary details Now make application fee payment if needed and click on submit The application number will be generated Note down the application number Take a print out of the submitted application form and keep it for reference

To go to the official website of HPCL and fill the application form online, click on this link: hindustanpetroleum.com

ALSO READ: Railway Recruitment 2018: Southern Railway invites application for Nursing Superintendent and other posts, apply before August 27

ALSO READ: RRB Group C admit card 2018 for ALP, Technician released @ rrbald.gov.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More