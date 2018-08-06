HPCL recruitment 2018: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Monday announced fresh vacancies for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of HPCL @ www.hindustanpetroleum.com. Check details of the recruitment below.

Educational Qualification required for the various posts in HPCL recruitment:

To apply for the role of role of Design / Construction/Maintenance / Rotary Engineer, a candidate must be 30 or less than 30 years of age and should have BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved/UGC recognised university with minimum 60% marks, relaxed to 50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates. For the role of Chief General Manager – Process Technologies, R&D, a candidate should not be more than 52 years.

Educational Qualification: ME/MTech in Chemical Engineering with 60% marks in Graduation as well as Post Graduation. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, single or multi-stage interviews. On July 31, the HPCL released a notification for the recruitment of 99 officers on its official website.

Candidates can apply for the various posts by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Hindustan Petroleum @ hindustanpetroleum.com

Search for the ‘Careers link’ on the homepage

Now click on the posts mentioned above

Click on Apply

Fill the application form with required details

Pay fee required for successful submission of application

The Application number will be generated

Take a printout of the submitted application and keep it for future reference

