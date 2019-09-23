HPCL Recruitment 2019: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Visakhapatnam has invited applications for the filling up of Maintenance Technician, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire and Safety Inspector posts. Candidates can only apply before September 30.

Vacancy details to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2019:

Maintenance Technician- Electrical- 8 Posts

Maintenance Technician- Instrumentation- 5 Posts

Maintenance Technician- Mechanical- 7 Posts

Lab Analyst- 4 Posts

Junior Fire and Safety Inspector- 12 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Maintenance Technician- Electrical: The candidate should have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from any recognized University or Institute.

Maintenance Technician- Instrumentation: The candidate should have a Diploma in Instrumentation or Instrumentation and Control or Electronics and Instrumentation and Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

Maintenance Technician- Mechanical: The candidate should have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Lab Analyst: The candidate should have B.Sc. (Chemistry, Maths & Physics) with minimum 60% marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. in Chemistry with at least 60% marks in Chemistry.

Junior Fire and Safety Inspector: The candidate should have Graduate degree in Science stream with a minimum 40% marks along with a valid HMV license.

Selection Process

The candidates fulfilling the above-mentioned eligibility criteria will be called for the written test/ computer-based test comprising of General Aptitude Test, Technical and Professional knowledge and the written test is most likely to be conducted across the 5 exam centers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam.

HPCL Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can submit their online application form through the official website before September 30 along with the essential documents in a prescribed format. Candidates are also advised to read the notification carefully and apply only if they fit in the eligibility criteria.

