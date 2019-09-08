Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for its 164 vacancies which are for the posts of Project Engineer, Law Officer, HRO & Others. Interested candidates can apply on or before September 16, 2019.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has issued a notification for inviting applications for the posts of Project Engineer, Law Officer, HRO & Other posts. Candidates who are interested in the above posts can apply for the posts online through the official website www.hindustanpetroleum.com on or before the last date, September 16, 2019.

Vacancies for HPCL Recruitment 2019 are as follows;

Refinery Engineer (Chemical): 10 Posts

Project Engineer (Civil): 18 Posts

Project Engineer (Electrical): 25 Posts

Project Engineer (Mechanical): 63 Posts

Project Engineer (Instrumentation): 10 Posts

Law Officer: 04 Posts

Fire & Safety Officer: 06 Posts

Human Resource Officer: 08 Posts

Quality Control Officer: 20 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer (Mechanical): The candidate should have at least 3 years of relevant experience in any one or more of the following disciplines:

1. Experience of designing heat exchanger, piping, pressure vessels, stress analysis, etc.

2. Experience in project execution with engineering drawings, basic design aspects, understanding specifications, quality requirements during construction, etc.

3. Experience in contract management and construction management.

Project Engineer (Civil): The candidate should have at least 3 years of relevant experience in any one or more of the following disciplines:

1. Implementation of Real Estate works / Industrial civil structures.

2. Experience of project execution.

3. Fabrication and erection of piping, structures, boiler structure, pressure parts, coal bunker, etc.

Project Engineer (Civil): The candidate should have at least 3 years of relevant experience in any one or more of the below-mentioned fields:

1. Execution of Real Estate Projects and Industrial civil structures.

2. Experience of project execution.

3. Fabrication and erection of structures, pressure parts, erection of boiler structure, coal bunker, piping, etc.

Project Engineer (Electrical): The candidate should have at least 3 years of relevant experience in any one or more of the following disciplines:

1. Basic system design, Engineering for Procurement & Construction, technical evaluation of bids, equipment specifications.

2. Experience in erection / installation, Testing & commissioning.

Project Engineer (Instrumentation): The candidate should have at least 3 years of relevant experience in any one or more of the below-given fields:

1. Experience of instrumentation project execution.

2. Experience of installation & commissioning, repair & maintenance of DCS/PLC systems.

Law Officer: The candidate should have done 3-year full-time course in law after completing the graduation or 5-year course in law after 12th Standard from UGC recognized/ AICTE approved University. Candidate should have scored minimum 60% in aggregate of all the semesters/years to apply for the post.

HPCL Recruitment 2019 Notification- Download PDF

For more details, you may visit the HPCL’s official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App