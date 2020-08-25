Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commision has released the Answer Key for the post of Hindi Lecturer. Candidates may check it out at the official website @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Answer Key 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commision has released the Answer Key for the post of Hindi Lecturer. Candidates may check it out at the official website @hppsc.hp.gov.in

It will be available for all students and dlownloadble in the PDF format. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the Lecturer Exam 2020 for Hindi on 23 August 2020 at various exam centers in the state.

Objections may be raised to the answer key, as per the particular format prescribed by the HPPSC on their website. A candidate must send these objections by August 31st, in person, through mail, or through courier. The direct link for the key is given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Hindi Lecturer Posts

Also read: Odisha govt to reduce school syllabus for academic session 2020-21

Also read: Gauhati University Final Semester Exams 2020: Exams to be conducted in September, SOP for exams available online @gauhati.ac.in

How to Download HPPSC Answer Key 2020 for Hindi Lecturer Posts/ Performa to raise objections

Go to the official website.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the What’s New section available on the home page.

Click on Link-Answer Key to the post of Lecturer School New in Hindi Screening Test Held on 23.08.2020 flashing on the homepage.

You will get the Answer Key in PDF format on your screen.

Candidates can download Set Wise HPPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

Candidates may raise objections if any within the due course.

Also read: NEET 2020: SC refuses to hold exams abroad, allows students to come via Vande Bharat Mission