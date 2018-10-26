HPPSC AMO Recruitment 2018: Applications are now open for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officers on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The last date for submission of applications is November 12, 2018.

HPPSC AMO Recruitment 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers through its official website. According to the notification on the website, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for 100 vacancies in the Department of Ayurveda under the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same are advised to go through the detailed notification on the official website of HPPSC band start submitting their respective application forms at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

How to check the official notification for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission

On the left side of the homepage, go to the latest advertisement option

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the first link that reads, “Advertisement No. 11/2018 (Ayurvedic Medical Officer)”

On clicking, a pdf page will appear

Download the pdf and go through the details before applying online

Take a print out if necessary for reference

How to apply for the HPPSC Recruitment 2018?

Log on to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s official website as mentioned-above

Click on the link on the homepage, which reads, “Notice – One Time Registration System (OTRS)”

Before clicking on the link reads the Instruction guide for applying for One Time Registration System for which another link is mentioned

Now, continue with the application process

Meanwhile, the details regarding the filling of the application forms online have been given on the official website of HPPSC.

To go to the official website of HPPSC and check the notification online, click on this link: http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/

