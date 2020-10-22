HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020, hppsc.hp.gov.in: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer-Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts like Drug Inspector, Assistant Professor and others on their official website, here's to download the schedule and other details.

HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020, hppsc.hp.gov.in: Computer-Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) on their official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. The schedule has been released for a number of posts including Drug Inspector, Assistant Professor, etc. Computer-Based Screening Test (CBTs) applicants may now head towards the official website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in and check the revised schedule.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission or the HPPSC had issued a short notification, according to the notification, the commission has posted the CBTs schedule for Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted), Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I and others on their official website.

Steps to download HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts online:

Go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), hppsc.hp.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the section that says ‘What’s New.’ Find and click on the link that reads, ‘Press Note – Regarding Computer Based Screening Test(s) for the Various Post’. You will be directed to a new window. In the new window, find and click on the PDF link for short notification. The schedule will open before you on your screen. Print or/and download the document for future references.

Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P Computer-Based Screening tests have been scheduled by the authorities to be conducted on November 6, 2020.

