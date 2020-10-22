HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020, hppsc.hp.gov.in: Computer-Based Screening Test (CBTs) Schedule for various posts has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC) on their official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. The schedule has been released for a number of posts including Drug Inspector, Assistant Professor, etc. Computer-Based Screening Test (CBTs) applicants may now head towards the official website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in and check the revised schedule.
Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission or the HPPSC had issued a short notification, according to the notification, the commission has posted the CBTs schedule for Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted), Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I and others on their official website.
Steps to download HPPSC CBT Schedule 2020 for Various Posts online:
- Go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC), hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find and click on the section that says ‘What’s New.’
- Find and click on the link that reads, ‘Press Note – Regarding Computer Based Screening Test(s) for the Various Post’.
- You will be directed to a new window.
- In the new window, find and click on the PDF link for short notification.
- The schedule will open before you on your screen.
- Print or/and download the document for future references.
Assistant Professor (Pharmacy) in Pharmacognosy, Class- I (Gazetted) in the Department of Technical Education Vocational & Industrial Training, H.P Computer-Based Screening tests have been scheduled by the authorities to be conducted on November 6, 2020.
