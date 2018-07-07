HPPSC recruitment 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts. Candidates can apply for the same online by registering themselves at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to submit an online application for HPPSC recruitment 2018 is July 9.

The following posts are vacant at various department under the HPPSC, Assistant Professor – Neurology and Forensic Science, Nephrology, Radiation Safety, Drug Inspector, Agriculture Development Officer, Law officer, Director, Senior Planning Draughtsman and Sub Editor. Candidates should note that the last date of application to the various posts is July 9, 2018.

Applications will not be accepted at any circumstances after the expiry of the date of online application. Candidates need to register themselves before applying the online application form. at hppsc.hp.gov.in or hppsconline.in. The maximum eligible age for application to the posts is 45 years however there is relaxation for the post of director as they can apply till the age of 56 years.

Candidates need to follow the steps given below to apply to HPPSC Recruitment 2018:

Log on to the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in or hppsconline.in Click on the registration link If you are a new user, register yourself by clicking on the link that read, “New User? Click here” Candidate will be directed to a different page Here enter the required details such as Name, Mobile Number, Date of Birth, OTP and etc Now click the “Create User” button After registration login with the username and password to continue with the application process Fill the online application form and submit Make the payment of application fee online Application fees can also be paid through Bank Challan or at Citizen Service Centres

Direct link for new user registration: http://www.hppsconline.in/RPS/Home.aspx

To go to the official website of the Board and download the result directly, click here: http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/

