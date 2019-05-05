HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply before May 23 for 37 Secretary, AE & AO Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for the post of Secretary, AE & AO. The eligible candidates can apply online on or before 23 May 2019.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for the post of Secretary, AE & AO. The eligible candidates can apply online on or before 23 May 2019. As per reports, the online process has started and will be concluded on May 23, 2019. Candidates can apply online @hppsc.hp.gov.in.

How to Apply:

1. Click on the official website @hppsc.hp.gov.in

2. Click on the register

3. Complete registration and enter submit

4. Login with registered number and password

5. Fill all the information and upload photo and other details

6. Application fee should be paid through online

7. Take the printout of online application for future reference

HPPSC Vacancy Details:

Secretary, Class-I (Gazetted) (on Contract basis) – 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil) (E-2 level) (on Contract basis) – 7 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Electrical) (E-2 Level) (on Contract basis) – 26 Posts

Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Finance) (E-2 Level) (on Contract basis)- 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Secretary, Class-I (Gazetted) (on Contract basis) – Candidates should have M. Sc (Agr./Hort.) or B. Sc.(Agr./Hort.) followed by MBA degree preferably in Agr. Business from any recognized University / Institute or Post Graduate diploma in Marketing Management from recognized university or institution.

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil) (E-2 level) (on Contract basis) – Full time Degree in Civil Engineering discipline / M. Tech. (Civil) / Post Graduate Diploma in Hydro Power Plant engineering from arecognized University / Institute of India with at least 55 % marks in case of SC/ST / internal ( HPPCL) candidates and 60% marks in case of other categories.

