HPPSC Recruitment 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission or HPPSC has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Law Officer and others through its official website. According to the reports, there are as many as 40 vacancies against all the posts and those who are interested can check the official notification of HPPSC vacancies on the official website – http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/. The last date for applying to the posts is tomorrow, August 29, 2019. Candidates must fulfil all the criteria for filling the online application.

How to check the HPPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of HPPSC – www.hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notifications” on the left-hand side

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, click on the tab that says, “ Advertisement No. 14/2019″

On clicking, the notification will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the notice for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification: Advertisement No. 14/2019

