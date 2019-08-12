HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applicants for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in by August 26, 2019.

HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification (Advertisement No: 12/2019) for the recruitment of 54 posts including professor, assistant professor and associate professor posts. Interested and eligible candidates should apply online on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in by August 26, 2019. All details regarding the vacancies are given on the official website of HPPSC, hence candidates those who are applying for the posts are advised to read the information given on the official website of the Commission.

HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of posts released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is 54

3 posts are released for the post of Professor

9 posts are released for the post of Associate Professor

39 posts are released for the post of Assistant Professor

3 posts are released for the post of Lecturer

HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be based on Screening Test and personality test. The Screening test will consist of 100 Objective type questions of 1 mark each and total time allotted to the candidate to solve the paper is 2 hours. The Screening Test will be conducted only for those candidates who will be shortlisted for the personality test.

HPPSC Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC category, the fees is Rs 400.

Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste of Himachal Pradesh, scheduled tribes of Himachal Pradesh, O.B.C./BPL of Himachal Pradesh, the fees is Rs 100



Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh, do not have to pay any application fee.

The Age Limit of the candidates applying for the posts should be between 21-35 years. However, there is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules.

Note: Interested candidates should apply online on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in by August 26, 2019.

