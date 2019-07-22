HPPSC SET Answer Key 2019: The answer key for the HPPSC SET examinations has been released on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

HPPSC SET Answer Key 2019 released: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Answer Key for the HPPSC SET examinations on its official website, The answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II are declared on HPPSC website – hppsc.hp.gov.in.

All those candidates those who have appeared for the exam can check their Answer Key available on the official website. Candidates can also raise objections if any till July 24, 2019, upto 5:00 pm. As per the official notification, Objections sent in person / by post / through courier within seven days will only be entertained.

Steps to check HPPSC SET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPPSC hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-Ior Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-II

Step 3; Candidates will be redirected to a new window where they will get Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-I Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-II.

Step 4: Candidates will get the desired Answer Key for both papers in PDF format.

Step 5: Take Print Out of your answer key raise objections if any with the given form at the last.

In order to raise an objection, candidates will have to print the form and fill it out given at the last of the form. Candidates must send their form to the address given below.

Address: The Secretary, HP Public Service Commission, Shimla-171002.

The exam for HPPSC SET was held on 14th July 2019. Candidates are advised to keep track on the official website for the result declaration.

