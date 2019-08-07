HPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2019 released: Here are the details, steps to downlaod Haryana Civil Service Main Exam hall tickets @ hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2019 released: Downlaod Haryana Civil Service Main Exam hall tickets @ hpsc.gov.in The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Wednesday, August 7, released the admit card for Haryana Civil Service Main Exam. The HPSC hall tickets are available on its official website @ hspc.gov.in.

The candidates who have applied for the HPSC recruitment 2019 can now download their hall tickets for the main examination which is scheduled to be held on August 16.

For other important HSPC exam related queries like datesheet, time table and other instructions, candidates are advised to go through the official website of HPSC.

To download their admit card, candidates only need to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth @ hpsc.gov.in to download their hall tickets.

Notably, candidates need to carry their hall tickets, original identity like Aadhar Card, Voter Card, Driving License, Pan Card, Passport etc. to the examination hall at the of examination.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check and download HPSC Civil Service Allied Service Main Exam Admit Card 2019:

Steps to download| HPSC Civil Service Exams 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of Haryana Civil Service Main Exam @ hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click the link that reads Schedule of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Main Examination

Step 3. A new page will pop now, enter the credentials required like Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4. Your HPSC Admit Card 2019 will flash on your computer screen now.

Step 5. Check, downlaod and take a print out for your HPSC hall tickets for the future reference.

For all other queries, candidates are advised to visit the official HPSC website @ hpsc.gov.in.

