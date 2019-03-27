HPSC Haryana recruitment 2019: Applicants are been invited to apply for the Assistant Labour Commissioner posts under Haryana Public Service Commission. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 4, 2019, and can directly apply to the vacant post by visiting the official website-hpsc.online.in.

HPSC Haryana recruitment 2019: Haryana Public Service Commission invited applications for the post of Assistant Labour Commissioner. The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before April 4, 2019. Candidates need to apply to the post by visiting at the official website-website- hpsc.online.in.

Important Dates:

• April 4, 2019: Last date of application

• April 5, 2019: Last date of application fee submission

Vacancy details:

• Assistant Labour Commissioner – 4 Posts

Educational qualification:

• Candidates must be a Law graduate with labour laws as one of the subjects from any recognised University or institution

• Candidates should have proper knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to 12th standard or Hindi as one of the subjects in Higher Education.

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post by visiting the official website- hpsc.online.in.

About Haryana Public Service Commission:

Public Service Commissions at the Union level and at the State level are among the most important Public Institutions which has served long as well as really well. The Royal Commission of the Superior Civil Service in India under the Chairmanship of Lord Lee, in its 1924 recommended to set up the Public Service Commission of India, after which the Public Service Commission of India was set up on October 1, 1926.The first Commission at the provincial level was the Madras Service Commission established in 1930 under a 1929 Act of the Madras legislature. The Government of India Act, 1935 provided for the establishment of a Public Service Commission for each Province. Accordingly, under the 1935 Act seven Public Service Commissions were established in 1937 for the provinces of Assam (at Shillong), Bengal (at Kolkata), Bombay and Sindh (at Bombay), Central Provinces, Bihar and Orissa (at Ranchi), Madras (at Madras), Punjab and North-West (at Lahore) and the United Provinces (at Allahabad). All the State Public Service Commissions including the successors of the older Provincial Public Service Commissions came to be established after the reorganization of States after independence. The Public Service Commissions appoints examination for the All India services and group A & group B of Central services.

