HPSC Haryana Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) had released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Assistant Professors. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit their applications for the post through official website on or before the scheduled last date i.e. April 15, 2019. According to the official website, the online application process will be opened through the official portal on March 15, 2019.

The official website of HPSC is http://hpsc.gov.in/.

HPSC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Online Application submission start date – March 15, 2019

Last Date for submission of online applications – April 15, 2019

HPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total posts of Assistant Professors – 524

Candidates who are willing to apply for the above mentioned vacant posts may go to the official website of HPSC online i.e www.hpsc.govt.in or http://hpsconline.in/ and submit the filled up application form in between March 15, 2019 to April 15, 2019.

