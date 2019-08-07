HPSC HCS Group C admit card 2019: The hall tickets for HCS Group C Exam 2019 has been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC ), on the official website, hpsconline.in. Candidates who are interested in applying for HPSC HCS Group C post can download their hall ticket from the official website of HPSC.

Haryana Public Service Commission had invited the applications for the HCS (Ex. Br.) from Register A-II of Members of Group – C previously.

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post till July 08, 2019. All such candidates who have educational qualification as a graduate can apply for the post.

Candidates can download their hall ticket after providing their credentials like their roll no, date of births and other.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. hpsconline.in

Step 2: Select the download section that is available on the Home Page.

Step 3: Click on the link which says Download Admit Card for the posts of HCS (Ex.Br.) from Register A-II

Step 4: Members of Group – ‘C’ for the year 2019 as mentioned on the homepage.

Step 5: In the new window, fill all your details related to the registration credentials – Father’s Name, Date Of Birth and other

Step 6: After entering all the details correctly, submit and admit card will appear.

Step 7: Take out a print out and save a copy for future use.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has also released the HPSC Assistant Environment Engineer Exam on the official website. All such candidates who had appeared for HPSC Assistant Environment Engineer can download their result from the official website of HPSC – hpsc.gov.in.

The written examination for HPSC Assistant Environment Engineer (Group-B in Haryana State Pollution Control Board was conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission on June 12, 2019.

