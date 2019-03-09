HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Haryana Public Service Commission has published online applications for the post of an Assistant Professor. The starting date for filling the online application form is from 15th March 2019 and the last date for the submission is one the same day as on 15th March 2019.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Haryana Public Service Commission has published a notification inviting online applications for the post of an Assistant Professor on its official website. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the official website – hpsc.gov.in from 15th March 2019. Candidates should note that the last date for the submission of the online application form is 15th March 2019.

According to reports, there are 524 vacant positions against the Assistant Professor posts under the HPSC, which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

HPSC Haryana Assistant Professor Recruitment is being held for the following subjects: Chemistry, commerce, computer science, economics, English, Geography, Hindi, zoology., Math, Physical Education, Punjabi, Sanskrit, sociology, Political Science, psychology, public administration, and History.

Educational qualifications for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualifications and experience would be as per UGC norms. The candidates must visit the official websites for more details

Procedures to apply for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019:

1. Candidates may apply online through the official website – hpsc.govt.in or hpsconline.in between March 15, 2019, and April 15, 2019.

2. Candidates have to follow the instructions given in the official notification while applying for these posts

3. Candidates must make sure that there is no mistake in the application form, as any misinformation or error may lead to the cancellation of the same.

4. Candidates does not have to send the hard copy of the application form. But, they must keep a copy of the submitted application with themselves.

