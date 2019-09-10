HPSOS 10th admit cards 2019 out: The admit cards for the class 10th examination have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates can download admit cards by visiting hpbose.org.

HPSOS 10th admit cards 2019 out; know how to download at hpbose.org

HPSOS 10th admit cards 2019 out: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the HPSOS 10th admit card 2019 for the September examination today on September 10, Tuesday, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org. All the candidates can download their admit card just by providing the name and date of birth as mentioned in the submitted documents.

Steps to download HPSOS 10th admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying students corner present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap the link which says HPSOS admit card 2019.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the HPSOS 2019 examination admit card.

Step 9: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates are supposed to carry their admit card to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit cards.

HPSOS 10th admit card 2019 exam details:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is going to hold the examination from September 12 to September 19, 2019.

The first shift will be from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM.

The second shift will start at 1:45 PM and will conclude at 5:00 PM.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App