HPTET 2018 Admit Card: The admit cards for Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test or HPTET 2018 has been released on the official website of HPBOSE or Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who have submitted their applications for the HPBOSE TET 2018 examination can log in to the official website – www.hpbose.org and download their admit cards by following the steps given below.

The applicartion for the HP TET 2018 started from July 16th this year and it went on until August 8, 2018 through the official portal of the HPBOSE. As per earlier reports, the HPTET 2018 admit cards has been released on time this year.

The notification for the HP TET 2018 was released on July 15, 2018. The examination will be held at varuious centres across the state on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September this year.

How to download HPTET 2018 admit card?

Log in to the official website of Search for the link that reads, “Himachal Pradesh TET 2018 Admit Card” on the home page Here fill all the necessary details such as name, Date of Bith, registration no. etc Click on the submit button Your admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the admit card and take a print out of the same

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry theior admit cards on the day of the TET examination otherwise, they will not vbe allowed to sit for the examination.

To go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and download HPTET Admit Card 2018 directly, click on this link: http://hpbose.org/

