HP TET 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(HPBOSE) has notified about starting the application process for HP TET 2019 November session. HPBOSE is officially accepting applications for November session’s HP TET 2019. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the same by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(HPBOSE), hpbose.org.

It is to consider by the interested candidates that they have to apply before October 9, 2019 and also the application process has started for only those who are going to appear for teacher eligibility test for TGT that is in the fields of Arts / Non-Medical / Medical / Shastri / L.T / JBT / Punjabi / Urdu subject.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education(HPBOSE) has also launched a detailed list of instructions for all the applicants. So, the candidates are advised to consider the guidelines properly and check their eligibility criteria before applying.

Click here for the direct Application link

HP TET 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE)

Step 2: Find and tap the link saying HPTET Nov 2019 Exam present on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and tap the latest registration link.

Step 4: Enter all the required information asked on the page.

Step 5: A registration ID and password will be provided to you.

Step 6: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Completely fill the application form.

Step 8: Save all information and move to the next step.

Step 9: Upload all necessary documents and photographs.

Step 10: Pay the application fee for the same.

Step 11: Submit the form.

Step 12: Download the confirmation receipt.

Step 13: Take a print out of the confirmation receipt for future reference.

