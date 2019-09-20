HPTET Application 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the application form for HPTET 2019. Interested candidates with eligible qualification can apply through its official website @hpbose.org.

HPTET Application 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the application for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(HPTET) 2019. The notification was released on its official website on September 19. Eligibility candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 9.

The eligibility will be done for Arts, Non-medical, Medical, Shastri, Language teacher, Junior basic Training, Punjabi, and Urdu Subjects. The examination will be 2.5 hours long in which candidates have to attempt 150 multiple-choice questions. Good news for candidates there will be no negative marking to the exam.

To clear the exam candidates to need to score 60% marks at least and 50% marks for reserved candidates. HPBSE will provide the eligible certificate to the qualified candidates. Candidates are advised to fill application details correct no request for changes will be entertained.

HPTET Application 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on September 19.

Application submission will end on October 9.

Application submission with late fee starts on October 10.

Application submission with late fee end on October 15.

HPTET Application 2019: Qualifications

TGT (Non-Medical) – B.Sc.(NM) with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or B.Sc. (NM Ed.)

– B.Sc.(NM) with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or B.Sc. (NM Ed.) TGT (Arts) – B.A./B.Com. with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed. or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.

– B.A./B.Com. with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed. or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed. TGT (Medical) – B.Sc.(Medical) with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or B. Sc. (Medical Ed.)

– B.Sc.(Medical) with a minimum score of 50% and 1-year B. Ed or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum score of 50% and 4-years Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed.) or B. Sc. (Medical Ed.) Language Teacher (Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi) – B. A. with Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi as an elective subject and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education/1-year B. Ed. or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR M.A. (Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi) with a minimum of 50% score from a recognized University and 1-year B.Ed.

– B. A. with Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi as an elective subject and 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education/1-year B. Ed. or B. Ed. (Special Education), OR M.A. (Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi) with a minimum of 50% score from a recognized University and 1-year B.Ed. Shastri – Shastri with a minimum score of 50% from an awarding body that is duly recognized by H.P. Government.

– Shastri with a minimum score of 50% from an awarding body that is duly recognized by H.P. Government. Junior Basic Training– 10+2 with a minimum score of 50% marks, and 2-years JBT certificate from a duly recognized Awarding Body, OR 1-year Diploma in Elementary Education, OR 2-years Diploma in Elementary Education (Special Education).

