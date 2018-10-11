HPTET 2018 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has shared the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2018 for JBT, TGT, LT @ hpbose.org. The candidates, who had appeared for the HPTET 2018 may follow the simple steps given below to check their HPTET 2018 result.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday shared the result for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (HPTET 2018) on its official website @ hpbose.org.

The candidates, who had appeared for the HPTET 2018 may check, download and share their result for JBT, TGT, LT result on HPBOSE’s official website @ hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE had conducted the Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 for various posts including JBT, TGT, LT- Shastri, Urdu, etc on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September 2018 and the results are now available on HPBOSE’s website @ hpbose.org.

As per the reports, 8411 candidates had appeared for the JBT exam this year out of which 1721 candidates managed to qualified HPTET 2018. While 407 candidates appeared for the Punjabi subject and 119 qualified the test. To check results and for further details, candidates are advised to visit the HPBOSE’s official website @ hpbose.org.

Here are the steps to check HPTET JBT, TGT, LT exam result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE @ hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the TET-2018 tab.

Step 3: Click on the notification that reads, Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical), LT, SHASTRI, URDU -2018.

Step 4: Enter your necessary details like name, roll number and centre.

Step 5: Check and download your HPTET Result 2018.

