HPTU Exams 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has postponed the MBA and MCA examination, which was scheduled to be held on December 27, 2018. The reports claim that the university has taken the decision in view to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. PM Modi will be in Dharmashala on December 27 to attend the celebrations for the first anniversary of Himachal Pradesh’s Jai Ram Thakur government. Prime Minister will also address the public gathering. Talking to the media, HPTU assistant registrar informed about the reschedule and shared the new dates for examination.

HPTU assistant registrar said that the MBA examinations will now be held on January 9, 2019, while the MCA exam will be conducted on January 4, 2019. The registrar added that the examination dates have been revised due to administrative reasons.

A few days ago, Kangra District Magistrate Sandeep Kumar had directed all schools and colleges of the district to remain closed on December 27. The officials told media that the decision has been taken to avoid inconveniences as traffic may slow down due to a security arrangement for the Prime Minister’s rally.

The students are advised to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Technical University for other queries.

