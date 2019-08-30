HPU BSc nursing answer key 2019 released: The answer key of Himachal Pradesh University B.Sc Nursing 2019 has been released on the official website, hpuniv.ac.in. Interested candidates need to check the answer keys on the official website after visiting on the examination sections.

HPU BSc nursing answer key 2019 released: HPU B.Sc Nursing 2019 answer key for the entrance exam has been released by the Himachal Pradesh University online on its official website hpuniv.ac.in under the examination sections. Candidates who had appeared for the HPU BSc Nursing entrance test 2019, can now visit the official website to download the answer key directly.

After the declaration of HPU B.Sc Nursing answer key, HPU BSc nursing results 2019 will be announced on the official website. Usually, after the results are announced in a day or two after the release of the final answer key. BSc nursing answer key 2019 for Himachal Pradesh University, will contain the correct answers to the questions that were being asked in the entrance exam.

Candidates will not only identify the correct answers but will also help them in calculating their expected score in the entrance examination.

Steps to download HPU BSc Nursing answer key 2019 online:

Himachal Pradesh University’s entrance cell has released the answer key in the form of a PDF file that can be downloaded through the official website. Candidates can easily check their answers.

Simple steps are listed below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the entrance cell option as given on the top menu

Step 3: Search for entrance notifications section from the dropdown menu

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Search and click on ‘Answer keys in respect of B.Sc. Nursing and post-basic B.Sc. nursing entrance test-2019’

Step 6: Answer Key will be opened in a PDF format in another window.

Step 7: Download the answer key to verify your answers.

In case a candidate fees answer marked for a particular question is incorrect, they can file an objection against the answer key until August 30, 2019 until 5 pm.

Applications for objections against the HPU B.Sc nursing answer key 2019 will be sent along with documented evidence to the Deputy registrar (secretary), HP University, Shimla-5

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App