Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Union Human Resource Development (HRD), responded to the disagreements over the decision to conduct final year university by HRD and University Grants Commission (UGC) by stating that the exams are a testament of the ability, performance and reliance of students that are essential for them to be accepted by the world. Mr Pokhriyal had released the new UGC guidelines on July 6, which ordered all universities to conduct final year exams by September 30. These exams are mandatory for students failing even in a single subject.

These new guidelines are being highly opposed by state governments, students, parents, teachers and universities. UGC is being accused of risking the lives of students by giving orders to conduct examinations despite the coronavirus outbreak. Politicians from various states have filed complaints to the central government, demanding that the guidelines be repealed.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wrote on his social media account that their top priority is to follow the principles of students’ health, safety, fairness and equal opportunity and that their academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress also matters a lot globally in the education system. He wrote that it would not be an overestimate to say that educational assessment of students is a very critical goal. Performance in examinations satisfies students and instils confidence in them. He added that it (performance in examinations) serves as a testament to their ability, performance and reliance, all necessary for being accepted globally.

As for the new UGC guidelines, he said that the decision was made while keeping in mind the academic interests of a majority of the students. He also said that universities may conduct examinations whenever it is possible, to ensure that there is no inconvenience or health hazard to the students.

