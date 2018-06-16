In an attempt to fill all the seats in India’s most prestigious institution, the HRD ministry on Saturday has directed the IIT council to lower their cut-offs and make changes in the exam pattern. Union Minister Prakash Javedkar was of the view that because of the difficulty level of entrance exam, scores of aspiring engineers are not able to clear the paper. The HRD Ministry has also even asked IIT-Kanpur to make the separate supplementary list.

After receiving complaints for several years that the seats in engineering colleges are vacant, the HRD ministry has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology to bring down their level of the JEE-Advanced exam to ensure that the seats don’t go unoccupied in country’s prestigious institutions. For the upcoming academic session, the cut-off mark had to be reduced after it became clear that around 1000 seats will not get filled up. Speaking to media, HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar said that the level of difficulty of the entrance test is too high for the young minds to crack the examination.

Javedkar also added that the department will soon conduct a meeting in the coming days and will further urge the IIT Council to re-design the paper pattern. He also said that this proposal has been rolled out after witnessing a poor outcome last year. We feel the test design was far beyond the capabilities of the students, the union minister added.

According to Economic Times report, in 2018 around 18000 candidates were eligible for the admission to 11,279 IIT, sparking fear among the college administration that scores of seats could go vacant. It believed that this might hit aspiring women and SC/ST engineers.

The report further suggests that the IIT Joint Admission Board had met the government official on June 12, 2018, to resolve the issue but was found reluctant to bring-down the cut-off. However, when the media confronted the government officials, they quickly denied and said that as per the latest rules and regulation, it is mandatory for all educational institution to fill all the vacant seats of reserved categories.

Not only that, IIT Kanpur has even been asked to release the merit list with the number of applicants, which is double in numbers of total seats allocated in each discipline and each category.

