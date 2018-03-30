Amidst the CBSE Class 12 Economic exam and Class 10 Maths exam, Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar after CBSE's press conference on Friday said, "In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for Class 10."

Amidst the CBSE Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths exam, Union Minister for Human Resource and Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar after CBSE’s press conference on Friday said, “In the larger interest of academics and students the sensitive government has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class 10. Dropping a big hope for Class 10 students, the HRD Minister said, “The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too if needed it will be held in July.”

However, speaking about reconducting Class 12 Economics exam, Prakash Javadekar said,”In the interest of students of 12th class so that they will not be hampered in their future career their economic retest will happen on 25th April. So now no confusion. All the best.”

A while ago, Secretary Education Anil Swarup held a press conference on the re-test of Class 12 and Class 10 exam and said, “Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this. Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as the leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July.”

Further speaking in the press conference, Anil Swarup said, “After Class 12, children would apply in universities. Therefore, there is a difference in the decisions for Class 10 and Class 12.” Even after Secretary Education press conference, students agitation against the CBSE and board’s chief is still on and a demand for taking a strict action against the culprits and all those involved in this paper leak scandal is increasing day by day.

