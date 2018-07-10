The Union government has released a clarification following the criticism on social media after they had declared Jio Institute among the six institutions including IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, Birla Institute of Technology and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal as Institute of Eminence.

However, some people took to their social media to criticise the inclusion of Jio Institute in the list. Twitter users slammed the HRD questioning about the institute’s whereabouts and its credentials. They also expressed that it is not a fair decision to give such a status even before an institute is established.

Can anyone say where this JIO Institute that has been named by HRD Ministry as an Institution of Eminence is functioning?If it is yet 2 b set up isn't it ridiculous that it be declared Institution of Eminence before it is started?Is this some kind of a joke? #InstituteofEminence — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) July 9, 2018

Meanwhile, defending its decision, the Human Resource and Development Ministry has released an official clarification on account of the criticisms on the social media received after their announcement. The HRD Ministry said that Jio Institute fulfills four parameters which other institutions did not fulfill according to the clause 6.1 of the UGC Regulation 2017.

In response to some misinformation campaign in social media regarding "Institutes of Eminence", please find herewith clarifications on commonly raised questions #InstituteofEminence pic.twitter.com/K6IB5ILpfb — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 9, 2018

The parameters satisfied by Jio for its establishment under the clause included the availability of land for construction of the institution, Putting up a core team with high qualificAtion and experience, Available funs for setting up the institution and a strategic vision plan, as per reports in a leading daily.

According to reports, talking about the decision for bestowing the honour to the six institutes, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar said that this decision is a landmark as it has enabled full autonomy to the institutions to take decisions on their own.

